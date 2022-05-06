Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 335,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

