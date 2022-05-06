Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.97. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.07 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £661.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider John Leggate acquired 13,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £20,287.80 ($25,343.91). Also, insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942 ($12,419.74).

