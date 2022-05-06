Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $16.10. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 10,429 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

