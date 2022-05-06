Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $40.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Griffon from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $779.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Griffon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Griffon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

