Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.25. 23,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 999,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.
The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
