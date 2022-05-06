Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.25. 23,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 999,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grifols by 61.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

