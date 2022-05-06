Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $136,586.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.69 or 0.07460553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00267833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.62 or 0.00759814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.58 or 0.00612522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00076971 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

