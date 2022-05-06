Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

GCG opened at C$32.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$878.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$30.05 and a twelve month high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 4.1100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

