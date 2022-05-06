Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 6.11% of Guidewire Software worth $578,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $77.20. 933,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,259. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.