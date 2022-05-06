GXChain (GXC) Price Down 31.2% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $83.63 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000234 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,851,940 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

