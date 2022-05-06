HackenAI Hits Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

