Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.32

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $13.21. Hailiang Education Group shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 1,865 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hailiang Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $341.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

