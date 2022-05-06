Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

HALO opened at $40.29 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $48.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

