Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 9,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 73,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$246.29 million and a P/E ratio of 74.78.
About Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.
