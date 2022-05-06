Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Hanesbrands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.64-1.81 EPS.

HBI stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 447,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,755. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 140,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

