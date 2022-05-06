Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €138.80 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($183.16) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($184.21) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €175.70 ($184.95).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €137.55 ($144.79) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

