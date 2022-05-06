Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.08. 1,061,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

