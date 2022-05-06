HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HCI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -421.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Gregory Politis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCI Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,112,000 after acquiring an additional 154,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCI Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

