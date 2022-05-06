Head to Head Comparison: Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) versus American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A American Resources $7.76 million 14.32 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -2.82

Paringa Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paringa Resources and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.27%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Resources beats Paringa Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paringa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

