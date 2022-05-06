HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

HQY stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 601,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.