Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 45.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

