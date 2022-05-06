HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Get HEICO alerts:

NYSE:HEI opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in HEICO by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.