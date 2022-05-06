Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. Helen of Troy comprises approximately 2.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $332,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $263,020,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,979,000.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $5.96 on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.80. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

