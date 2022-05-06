Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

