Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.63 ($80.66).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €59.56 ($62.69) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

