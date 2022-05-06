Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.51 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.03). 114,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 170,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.05).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of £426.83 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.42. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)
Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.
Read More
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.