Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Henry Schein exited the first quarter of 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The company saw robust performances by all three of its operating businesses. The company’s international performance was also impressive. First-quarter growth in the dental business was driven by strong global equipment sales as dentists continued to invest in their practices and consumable merchandise sales. Growth within Henry Schein One continues to be driven primarily by a recovery in patient traffic in dental offices. Expansion of the gross margin bodes well. Favorable long-term trends in the dental business and a strong solvency position are an added plus. Over the past year, Henry Schein has outperformed the industry. Meanwhile, a spike in operating costs is building pressure on the bottom line. Foreign exchange impact persists.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.06. 9,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,359. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

