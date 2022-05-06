Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

HCCI stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 106,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,453. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

