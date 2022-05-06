Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

