Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $407,400.95 and $43,970.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00260196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00213900 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039620 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.97567030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

