Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,892 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $7.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

