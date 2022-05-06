HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.03

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.03 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 171.40 ($2.14). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,298,078 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81.
About HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL)
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
