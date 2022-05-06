Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.49) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382.50 ($17.27).

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 1,168 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.11).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($14.98), for a total transaction of £1,199,000 ($1,497,813.87). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 48,873 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($15.19), for a total value of £594,295.68 ($742,405.60). Insiders sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568 over the last ninety days.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

