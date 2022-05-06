Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Up 0.2%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 116.40 ($1.45). Approximately 1,442,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,721,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,533.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,191.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £785.40 ($981.14).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

