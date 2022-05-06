Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

