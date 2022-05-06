Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,895

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 8,895 ($111.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.55) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.70)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,236.34.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.