Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,895

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 8,895 ($111.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.55) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.70)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,236.34.

Hiscox stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

