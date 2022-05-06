HLS Therapeutics Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE:HLS traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$442.63 million and a PE ratio of -25.69.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

