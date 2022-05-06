HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of HLS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.66. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$13.45 and a 1 year high of C$20.52. The stock has a market cap of C$443.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$19.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

