Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.94) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 182.83 ($2.28).

HOC stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.35) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 60.86 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 182.79 ($2.28). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

