Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.59. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.