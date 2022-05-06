Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 331 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

SCHM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.47. 976,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

