Holderness Investments Co. Buys 258 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,806,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,541. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.