Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505,041. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

