Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 169 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.78. 2,962,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.53 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

