Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 2,423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 19,885,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,734,840. The company has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

