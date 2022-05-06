Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,631. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

