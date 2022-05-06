Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

BA traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $148.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,689,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,349. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 100.60 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

