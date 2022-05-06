Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.
RTX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,278,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,211. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
