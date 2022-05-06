Holderness Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.93.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,278,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,211. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.