Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

