Holderness Investments Co. Sells 219 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,206,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,111,000 after acquiring an additional 64,377 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. 21,737,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

