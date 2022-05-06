Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.